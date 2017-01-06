Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration at The Wright Museum



The Wright’s most popular day of the year features commemorative breakfast with special guest speaker and civil rights icon Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History presents its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 AM – 6 PM. Traditionally the museum’s busiest day of the year, this year’s MLK Day is preceded by the 17th annual Commemorative Breakfast at 8 a.m. featuring special guest speaker, civil rights icon and 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Dr. C.T. Vivian.

Dr. Vivian’s most notable accomplishments include being a trusted adviser to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., serving on a team of religious advisers to President Barack Obama during his successful 2008 campaign, acting as an adviser to foreign Heads of State, addressing the United Nations, and serving as National Director of Affiliates and strategist for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

The Wright’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration includes children’s workshops, arts and crafts, musical performances, storytelling, video tributes, and displays of MLK and Coretta Scott King artifacts. Special events include The 1967 Revolutionary MLK: Where Do We Go From Here lecture and book signing with Dr. Derrick White, Dartmouth College Visiting Associate African and African American studies, as well as the exhibition, I See Me: Reflections in Black Dolls, on display now and included with museum admission. I See Me features an array of black dolls from local and national collections dating from the late 19th century to the present, including babies, fashion dolls, hand-crafted, art dolls, and the largest collection of Leo Moss dolls ever assembled.

Tickets for the 17th annual Commemorative Breakfast featuring Dr. C.T. Vivian are $35 and can be purchased online at TheWright.org, by calling (800) 838-3006, or at the museum during normal business hours. Discounted group tickets are available for $30 each when purchased in groups of 10, and all breakfast tickets include admission to MLK Day activities at the museum. Doors open at 7 am and breakfast will be served promptly at 8 am in the museum’s Ford Freedom Rotunda. Valet parking will be available.

All Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration activities and exhibitions are included with museum admission, which is $8 for adults (ages 13 – 61), $5 for seniors (62 +) and youth ages (3 – 12), and free for museum members and children under 3. All events take place at the museum,located at 315 East Warren Avenue in Midtown Detroit’s Cultural Center.

About the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Founded in 1965, The Wright Museum opens minds and changes lives through the exploration and celebration of African American history and culture. For more information visitTheWright.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: