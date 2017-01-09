Viola Davis’ unforgettable Golden Globes acceptance speech [WATCH]

After five nominations, Viola Davis has finally won her first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her performance in Fences. It’s about goddamn time, but we made it! (She has also been nominated for 2008’s Doubt, 2011’s The Help, and How to Get Away with Murder in 2014 and 2015.)

In her acceptance speech, Davis thanked her co-star and director Denzel Washington and addressed the near miracle of Hollywood translating a play like Fences to the big screen, saying, “It doesn’t scream moneymaker, but it does scream art. It does scream heart.”

She also went on to thank her father, “the original Troy,” who she explained groomed horses, and didn’t know how to read until he was 15 years old. “But you know what? He had a story, and it deserved to be told, and August Wilson told it.”

Yes, we’re crying.

Watch the full speech below.

