Watch: Barack Obama Delivers His Final Farewell Speech In Chicago

Photo by

Posted 10 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
President Barack Obama in South Africa

Source: City Press / Getty


The day has finally come that Barack Obama is relieved of his duties as President of the United States. Tonight, the Head of State will address the nation for the last time with an emotional speech in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. In a message sent to the White House email list last week, Obama said the speech will convey gratitude and a sense of direction moving forward, and it did just that.

Source: White House

