Donald Trump’s ‘Golden Showers’ Report Made Him Go Off On ‘Fake News’ Press

In his first press conference since he won the election, President-elect Donald Trump has called the released CNN and BuzzFeed reports about his sexual proclivities garnered by Russian spies “fake news” and actually got into a shouting match with a CNN reporter.

Trump decided to have his first press conference since July on Wednesday, days before he was to take office and during the confirmation hearings of Jeff Sessions, his Attorney General, and Rex Tillerson, his choice for Secretary of State.

The press conference was contentious from the beginning, when he called out BuzzFeed, the outlet which released a dossier containing explosive — but unverified — allegations that the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” President-elect Donald Trump for years.

The dossier contains graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians, including an allegation that Trump hired Russian prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” party on a bed that the Obamas had slept in, because he hated the President and First Lady. CNN reported Tuesday that a two-page synopsis of the report was given to President Obama and Trump.

Trump and his intermediaries immediately dismissed the report and during his press conference, called BuzzFeed a “failing piece of garbage.” He then ended up getting into an argument with CNN reporter, Jim Acosta, who he would not take a question from.

Trump gets into a heated argument at his press conference with @Acosta. Calls CNN 'Fake News' pic.twitter.com/gCukBOj6NQ — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) January 11, 2017

Acosta yelled out, “Since you are attacking us, can you give us a question?”

“Not you,” Trump said. “Your organization is terrible!”

Acosta pressed on, “You are attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir?” Trump countered by telling him, “Don’t be rude.”

“I’m not going to give you a question,” Trump responded. “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!”

As those on stage by Trump clapped, Acosta retorted, “Now, Mr. President-elect, that’s not appropriate!”

The Free Thought Project reports that 4chan users claim BuzzFeed has been duped by “fake news.”

