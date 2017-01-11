Enroll in skilled trades pre-apprenticeship program today

Access for All, an initiative of the Detroit Regional Workforce Fund, is a pre-apprenticeship program in the construction trades. A new nine-week training class begins on February 6, and any Detroiter interested in enrolling should visit http://accessforalldetroit.com right away.

There are at least five important reasons to participate in this program:

*More than 91 percent of graduates find employment, and more than 66 percent are accepted into longer-term construction apprenticeships (such as carpentry, electrical and heavy equipment) at a time of unprecedented demand in southeastern Michigan for construction trades workers.

* Access for All is a free, nine-week (294-hour) program with a curriculum that is designed to prepare students for employment opportunities immediately following graduation.

* After completing the training, graduates are ready for immediate employment.

* The pre-apprenticeship program is a gateway to full apprenticeships that lead to well-paying and secure jobs. The average hourly pay rate for Access for All graduates is $15.00 per hour and can increase to $28.00-$36.00 for those who complete a construction apprenticeship.

* Application requirements are simple. An applicant must live in Detroit, be at least 18-years-old and have a valid Michigan driver’s license.

There is a wide range of participants in the nine-week training classes, but many of the students currently are unemployed or under-employed. In a recent class, one student had a strong math background, but had decided he wanted to work with his hands. Access for All was his entry into a new career. Another student was an immigrant who had worked in construction helping his father, but wasn’t aware

that those skills could translate into a slot as an apprentice in carpentry while still earning wages. Again, Access for All was the answer. A third was a young man who had a criminal conviction as a result of a youthful mistake. When he disclosed this history, he was pleased to find that his conviction was not an obstacle to training for a position as an electrician.

“This program has contractors waiting for these graduates. It’s been a big success, in my mind,” says Brian Kiley, co-owner of Edgewood Electric.

Edgewood Electric, Dan’s Excavating, Inc. and C.A. Hull Co., Inc. are just three of the many companies that have hired graduates of Access for All.

Prospective students who are ready to enroll in the training program that begins February 6 should call 313.736.5290 or register online today at http://accessforalldetroit.com.

