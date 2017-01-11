Pittsburghers celebrate First Night

Despite the on and off drizzle of rain and small snow flurries throughout the night, thousands of people gathered Downtown to ring in the New Year at the Highmark First Night celebration.

The Highmark First Night, presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, is a family oriented celebration that escorts the current year out and welcomes in a new one. This year marked the 23rd year that the annual New Year’s celebration has taken place Downtown and the 14th year as a production of the Cultural Trust.

The youth band from the African American Music Institute started off the evening’s performances and kicked off the kids fireworks. There was also face painting and balloons, as well as other activities and performances for kids.

Concerts held inside and outside throughout the night by Dwayne Dolphin, Nigel Hall, Brooke Annibale, the Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, and many more dancers, comedians and artists throughout the Downtown area of Pittsburgh helped people celebrate the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017. With the large variety of events, shows and activities, all held within the 14 blocks of the Cultural District, people had to use event guides that were handed out to plan their experience.

