Trump’s press conference (or whatever) proves it won’t get any better

It’s always hard to know exactly where to begin with Trump, so let’s just begin with something (else) the President-Elect actually said at his Wednesday press conference, the first one he has held in months. And I’m sure if his handlers have anything to say about it, seeing as how the event was what you might call a wince-inducing disaster, this may be the last time the press sees him again for at least as many months. But then that means they’re stuck (again) with putting out Twitter fires all the time, so it’s hard to imagine what might be worse from their point of view…

Let Trump be Trump? Or…

Anyway, here goes. The words of Trump, courtesy of the full transcript provided by the New York Times.:

“We’re going to create jobs. I said that I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created. And I mean that, I really — I’m going to work very hard on that. We need certain amounts of other things, including a little bit of luck, but I think we’re going to do a real job. And I’m very proud of what we’ve done. “And we haven’t even gotten there yet. I look very much forward to the inauguration. It’s going to be a beautiful event. We have great talent, tremendous talent. And we have the — all of the bands — or most of the bands are from the different — from the different segments of the military. And I’ve heard some of these bands over the years, they’re incredible. “We’re going to have a very, very elegant day. The 20th is going to be something that will be very, very special; very beautiful. And I think we’re going to have massive crowds because we have a movement.”

This may be just me, but I’m thinking Trump might want to check with The Big Guy Himself before making these sorts of statements. I mean, I’m just saying that God has created quite a few jobs creators over the course of All Time, so to say…I mean…you know…

But then maybe that’s just me being picky. Or judgmental. And who knows, right? Maybe it really is God’s will that Trump be the Greatest Jobs Producer of All Time. Can any of us prove otherwise? So all right then. And hey, Trump says that he means it, and that he’s really going to work hard on this thing. And that’s a nice thing to say, right?

And then that inauguration thing. Last I heard, there were like, what, three bands and a baton twirler signed up? Oh, and the monkey in the red white and blue with the cymbals. Right. Can’t forget about that monkey.

Oh it’s gonna be beautiful. Just beautiful. Watch and see.

