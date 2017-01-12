City of Detroit offices to close for King Day

Refuse, Bulk and Recycling Collection Will Be One Day Later

Most City of Detroit offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday. Normal Police, Fire and Water and Sewerage services will be provided.

The Department of Public Works will NOT collect refuse, bulk and curbside recycling on Monday, Jan. 16. Monday’s collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday and so forth. All residences will have refuse, bulk and recycling collected by the end of the week.

The Detroit ID service center at Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner, will be open on the holiday from 1 – 7 p.m. for individuals who want to obtain a municipal ID.

