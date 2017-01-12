City of Detroit traffic and parking for International Auto Show Charity Preview

The North American International Auto Show’s annual Charity Preview is expected to bring thousands to Cobo Center on Friday, Jan. 13. The Detroit Police Department is encouraging individuals traveling downtown to leave for their destinations early and use alternate routes. Congestion and delays are expected on the southbound John C. Lodge Freeway beginning around 4 p.m.

Motorists on their way to Canada are advised to use the Ambassador Bridge instead of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. Workers exiting downtown are encouraged to use northbound thoroughfares such as Woodward Avenue, Cass Avenue or the I-75 Freeway. Motorists should be on the lookout for shuttle buses traveling westbound on Congress from nearby parking structures to drop off visitors at Cobo Center.

Limousines, service cars, and handicap vehicles will be the only vehicles allowed to pass in front of Cobo Center. No vehicles will be allowed to stand or park near Cobo Center. All buses, shuttle vans and mini-buses will use Atwater, Doors 1, 2 & 3.

The Police Department will also coordinate the flow of traffic in these areas:

Only designated vehicles will be allowed to travel on Atwater Street behind the Renaissance Center to Joe Louis Arena beginning at 4 p.m.

Vehicles exiting at the Larned exit on the southbound John C. Lodge Freeway will be allowed to go only east on Larned to parking areas until 4 p.m. The Larned exit will be closed at 4 p.m. until the Charity Preview concludes.

Griswold southbound will close at Larned beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be No Parking, Tow Zone and No Standing zones the entire day on Jan. 13 ending at midnight on Congress, Shelby, Larned, Washington Blvd., Cass, Jefferson, and Atwater.

In addition, individuals can park at a City of Detroit parking facility and catch the Detroit People Mover to the Auto Show Charity Preview. The People Mover hours are 6:30 a.m. on January 13 to 2:30 a.m. on January 14. The fare is just 75 cents per ride. Children 5 and younger ride free. For more information, go to http://www.thepeoplemover.com or call the Detroit Transportation Corporation from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at (313) 224-2160.

ENJOY CONVENIENT PARKING AND RIDE THE DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER DURING 2017 NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

Individuals attending the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) at Cobo Center will find convenient, accessible parking and transportation in downtown Detroit.

Facility Hours Rate

Ford Underground Garage Monday – Sunday (6 a.m.- midnight) $15

30 E. Jefferson

Grand Circus Park Garage* Monday – Sunday (24 hours) $5 every 2 hrs.

1600-01 Woodward Ave. $15 maximum

Joe Louis Arena Garage* Monday – Sunday (8 a.m.-6 p.m.) $10

900 W. Jefferson Rates and times vary on hockey and $25

concert dates Jan. 14, 16 & 18

No Auto Show Parking on Jan. 22

Millennium Garage Monday-Sunday (24 hours) $20

432 W. Congress

Premier Underground Garage* 24 hours $5 every 2 hrs.

1206-08 Woodward Ave. No public parking Saturday or Sunday $15 maximum

* Denotes facility is located near People Mover Station

PARKING ENFORCEMENT

Motorists also may park at Municipal Parking kiosks in one hour increments up to four hours after 6 p.m. daily and all day on Saturdays during the Auto Show only.

The City of Detroit also will enforce No Parking, Tow Zone and No Standing Zones from noon-10 p.m. from Jan. 14 – 22 on:

Congress from Woodward to Third

Shelby and Griswold from Jefferson to Fort Street

Larned from Washington Blvd. to Woodward

Washington Blvd. from Congress to Michigan

Cass from Congress to Fort Street

Fort Street between Griswold and Third

Jefferson Avenue from Randolph to Washington Blvd.

There will be no parking of any vehicles on Atwater from Third to Renaissance Drive during the Auto Show. Motorists are advised to observe all posted parking restrictions to avoid being ticketed and/or possibly having vehicles towed.

For more information, call the Municipal Parking Department at (313) 221-2500 or go to the City’s website at http://www.detroitmi.gov/parking.

PEOPLE MOVER

Individuals can also park at a City parking facility and catch the Detroit People Mover (DPM) to the Auto Show. DPM service begins earlier on the weekends during the Auto Show. On all other days during the show period, the DPM will operate on its normal schedule.

The People Mover hours during the Auto Show are:

January 13 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

January 14 7:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

January 15 7:30 a.m. – midnight

January 16 – 19 6:30 a.m. – midnight

January 20 6:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

January 21 7:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

January 22 7:30 a.m. – midnight

Launched in 1987, the Detroit People Mover provides safe, quick connections between Cobo Center, major hotels, and the commercial, banking and retail districts. The elevated service is frequent, without vehicle or pedestrian traffic, and the fare is just 75 cents per ride. Children ages 5 and younger ride free.

For traveling information, a detailed system map or an online station guide, go to http://www.thepeoplemover.com or call the Detroit Transportation Corporation 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at (313) 224-2160.

DETROIT POLICE REMIND PARENTS ABOUT ADULT SUPERVISION GUIDELINES AT 2017 AUTO SHOW DURING WEEKENDS AND ON KING HOLIDAY

The Detroit Police Department is issuing a reminder to parents and guardians that all minors younger than 16 visiting the North American International Auto Show after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a responsible, supervising adult 21 years of age or older. The guidelines will be in effect from 6 p.m. until closing every weekend during the Auto Show (Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 14 – 22) and on Monday, Jan. 16 when schools are out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Loitering will not be permitted outside of Cobo Center either, so drivers who are picking up patrons are encouraged to be prompt. Loiterers may be ticketed, which could result in fines. In addition to uniformed officers, undercover officers will be on duty to ensure public safety and monitor the premises.

If an individual is determined to be under the age of 16 and without adult supervision, he or she faces being escorted from the premises by Detroit Police. Assistance will be given if the minor needs help contacting an adult for transportation home.

For more information, contact DPD Media Relations at (313) 596-2200.

