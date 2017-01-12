Detroit Red Wings and Olympia Development Team up to Host The District Detroit Night at Joe Louis Arena on January 14

First 7,500 fans at the game will receive limited-edition Red Wings/The District Detroit hats-

The Detroit Red Wings and Olympia Development of Michigan are teaming up to host The District Detroit Night at Joe Louis Arena on January 14, 2017. Fans at the game will enjoy a classic NHL matchup between the Red Wings and the Pittsburgh Penguins, promotional giveaways, videos and updates on The District Detroit development including Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings’ future home. The special promotional night will continue to build fan excitement about The District Detroit and help commemorate the Farewell Season at The Joe. The first 7,500 fans at the game will receive limited-edition Red Wings/The District Detroit hats. Tickets are available by visiting DetroitRedWings.com or by calling 313.471.7575.

Olympia Development of Michigan is the Ilitch company leading the development of The District Detroit – a 50-block, mixed-use sports and entertainment development – one of the largest of its kind in the country. The District Detroit features world-class sports and entertainment venues such as Comerica Park, Ford Field, Fox Theatre, the Fillmore and Little Caesars Arena and is developing new restaurants, shops, offices and residential that will connect Midtown to Downtown Detroit in one vibrant, walkable area. This unique, $1.2 billion development includes six theaters, five neighborhoods, and three professional sports venues. The District Detroit unites the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons and Lions within four blocks of each other – making it home to the greatest density of professional sports teams in the country.

“Our fans are the best in the league and deserve the very best experience when they come to a game or a show,” said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “We look forward to giving them this chance to get a first-hand look into what’s planned for The District Detroit and everything they have to look forward to – new places to live, work and play coming online around our new home at Little Caesars Arena and beyond. It’s making an amazing destination even more exciting, and we’re thrilled to welcome our fans to the new arena and The District Detroit next season.”

The Farewell Season at The Joe will continue through 2017 in celebration of the arena’s 38 years in Detroit as the home of the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Pistons will play in the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena beginning the 2017-18 NHL hockey and NBA basketball seasons. Little Caesars Arena will include exciting new restaurants, shops, bars and offices.

Olympia Development of Michigan’s commitment to Michigan Made, Detroit Built has resulted in nearly $350 million in contract awards to Detroit-based businesses, more than 60 percent of all contracts awarded, and more than $530 million in contract awards to Michigan businesses, representing more than 93 percent of all contract awards. Data from the University of Michigan demonstrates that The District Detroit will account for an economic impact of more than $2 billion and create 12,500 construction and construction-related jobs and 1,100 permanent jobs.

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Michael and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents’ Trophies as the NHL’s regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program and Champion Foods. Michael Ilitch owns the Detroit Tigers. Marian Ilitch owns the MotorCity Casino Hotel. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.

The District Detroit is one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Located in the heart of Detroit, this 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites six world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one vibrant, walkable destination for people who want to live, work and play in an exciting urban environment. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the country. Learn more at www.DistrictDetroit.com

