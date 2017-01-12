DPSCD’s Selective and Themed Schools including those with Innovative New Programs are now accepting applications

Families must apply at each school site using the district’s Common Application; Spaces are limited!

WHEN: Thursday, January 12 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Detroit School of Arts, 123 Selden, Detroit

WHAT: Vocal Arts students from Detroit School of Arts will be rehearsing for their upcoming “Spend the Day at DSA” event January 18, in which middle school students from around the area will be offered a behind-the-scenes look into the performing arts high school during a “Spend the Day at DSA” event from 5-7 p.m.

Detroit Public Schools Community District is kicking off its Application Schools Period Wednesday, January 11 for limited slots available at its selective and theme-based schools, including those with innovative programs, such as the Mark Twain School for Scholars, a gifted and talented program that this year launched A.S.A.P. (Accelerated Scholars Advanced Program) for high-performing kindergarten and first grade students and families seeking an even more rigorous program.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: