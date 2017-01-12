Dr. King to be remembered for speech given in Grosse Pointe

On Saturday, January14, the Grosse Pointe-Harper Woods NAACP-Education Committee will host an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s visit to Grosse Pointe on March 14, 1968. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grosse Pointe South High School’s gym, which is the location of the original speech. Dr. King gave a 90-minute speech entitled “The Other America.” The Grosse Pointe Historical Society supplied the audio of the speech and it will be played and discussed. The event is free of charge, however donations to the Education Committee are welcome.

Grosse Pointes-Harper Woods NAACP President Greg Bowens will be the moderator. Bishop Clarence Langston-Word In Action Christian Center will offer comments on Dr. King. Mr. Blair Anderson -Michigan Faith in Action member and former Black Panther activist in the 1960’s – will share his history with Dr. King in Chicago.

