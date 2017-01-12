Emergency public safety and self-defense briefing set for Saturday

Amidst Violent Atlanta Area Crime Rash, Police and other Leaders Urge Citizen Vigilance to Thwart Trend of Recent Random Tragedies

Amidst consecutive days of high-profile shootings, robberies, murders, car-jackings, home invasions, and other troubling crimes throughout metro-Atlanta, law enforcement leaders are pleading with citizens to become vigilant about getting the skills, information and techniques needed to protect and defend themselves. In recent weeks, terrifying news headlines have revealed that people are being arbitrarily victimized by violence across the Atlanta area.

Leaders are urging all citizens to attend one of the free “Emergency Public Safety Briefings and Self-Defense Trainings” being provided by multiple police agencies simultaneously in three (3) strategic locations this Saturday morning as part of the new “One Congregation One Precinct” initiative. Citizens will be given potentially life-saving skills and information about the exact crimes that are occurring in their specific neighborhoods, the locations and typical times these crimes are happening, and what they must do to best protect themselves. Law enforcement officials will also provide detailed data about exactly when/where/how these crimes are being perpetrated; factors that are fueling surges in violent criminal acts; and, critical strategies for personal safety and self-defense.

The “Emergency Public Safety Briefings and Self-Defense Trainings” are set for this Saturday, January, 14th at 10:00am at the following three locations:

DeKalb County:

Clairmont Presbyterian Church, 1994 Clairmont Road, Decatur

Fulton County (south Fulton area):

The Enon Church, 3550 Enon Road, Atlanta

Gwinnett County:

Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 4700 Church Street, NW, Lilburn

Multiple law enforcement agencies will conduct these sessions. Prominent anchors from local television news stations will serve as moderators. Citizens across metro-Atlanta, including who reside in other neighboring counties, are urged to attend at one of the three locations.

WHO:

DeKalb County Police Department; DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office; Fulton County Police Department; Fulton County Sheriff’s Office; Gwinnett County Police Department; Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office; College Park Police Department; Union City Police Department; Lilburn Police Department; and other Georgia law enforcement agencies convened by human and civil rights leader Rev. Markel Hutchins, convener of the “One Congregation One Precinct” initiative.

WHAT:

“Emergency Public Safety Briefing and Self Defense Training”

WHEN:

Saturday, January 14, 2017 – 10:00 am

WHY:

In response to recent rash of violent crime across the Atlanta region.

