Legend, Grande to record ‘Beauty and the Beast’ theme

This Aug. 28, 2016 file photo shows Ariana Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend and Ariana Grande will record the theme to Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake.
The pair will sing the duet first sung by Angela Lansbury in the 1991 animated film and then recorded for the movie’s soundtrack by Celine Dion and Peabo Byson for the 1991 animated film.
In this Feb. 8, 2013, file photo, John Legend performs on stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The song, penned by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, won an Oscar and a Grammy.
“Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, will be released March 17.
This image released by Disney shows Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast in “Beauty and the Beast,” a live-action adaptation of the studio’s animated classic. The film will be in theaters on March 17. (Disney via AP)