NSO hosts Brightmoor Christian Church Coat Giveaway on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Hundreds of free winter coats available for men, women and children in need at NSO Bell Building

On Monday, Jan, 16, in recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO) will once again partner with Brightmoor Christian Church’s “Coats for the Community” initiative. From noon to 4 p.m. at the NSO Bell Building, volunteers from the church will distribute hundreds of free winter coats to men, women and children in need. Limit one per person.

The first “Coats for the Community” drive was launched after Christmas 2015 by, now, 17-year-old Amanda Nicole Hall, a Brightmoor Church member who resides in Farmington Hills. In the summer of 2014, the North Farmington High School senior attended the Leadership and Global Health program at Brown University. There, she presented an action plan to develop her first coat drive in order to help those in need get through Michigan’s difficult winters. She later presented it to the church’s Martin Luther King Committee, who named her chair of the Youth Activities Committee.

This year, Hall is running the drive with assistance from her mother, Regina Hall.

WHERE: NSO Bell Building (park in the rear of the building and follow entrance signs), 882 Oakman Blvd., Detroit

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16

WHO:

Sheilah P. Clay, President and CEO, Neighborhood Service Organization

Amanda Nicole Hall, Student and Youth Activities Committee Chair, Brightmoor Christian Church

Regina Hall, Brightmoor Christian Church

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: