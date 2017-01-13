Black College Student Trolled His Racist Classmates When They Asked Him to Give Up His Seat

, a student at Georgia Southern University became Twitter’s latest internet hero when he retold his story of standing up to a group of racist white classmates who asked him to give up his seat in class.

Potter began posting the story began on Wednesday, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to catch notice. This story, told through dozens of tweets, is undoubtedly the best thing we’ve read all week. Read the full saga, below:

I'm chilling,waiting for class to start. The guy on my left recognizes the guy who came in late and is like "Wow! Golly man, how are ya?!" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

So I'm already the odd man out. Idrc, I'm not here to be buddy buddy with folks anyway. So the late guy realizes he has no seat — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

But you know, whatever, not my convo. Buddy on my left starts whispering to the guy on his left. Once again, whatever, not my convo. — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

This man looked me in my eyes and said "Hey you mind letting our friend sit right here?" 🤔 — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Looks back at me and says "No I meant like can you give him your seat? We all know him and like we wanted to sit together in here" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I'm like "So..you want me to give up my seat and stand..so that Connor can sit down witchall?" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

He legit started arguing his case "I mean we kinda had a plan he just had to catch a later bus because he woke up late and.." — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

He said "Cmon it's just a chair" I'm like "Then give yours up Hunter!". So then I kinda started getting angry, popping off at the mouth — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Mannnn that started it. The whole Brady bunch came at me "Whoaaaa it's not like that!". One girl like "We just want you to move that's all" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Bruh got mad I guess and started talking in his skater voice like "Dude you're making this a big deal, we asked a simple question" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

They finally realize I've been making up names for the past few minutes and Holly is like "WHY DO YOU KEEP CALLING US THESE RANDOM PEOPLE!?" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I swear y'all I think I threw a tantrum bruh, I'm like "YALL NOT GONE TALK ABOUT RESPECT AND YALL TRYNA MAKE ME GIVE UP MY SEAT FOR MATT!" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

So Joe is like "Ykw screw it, you're trying to cause a scene, we just asked a simple question, we'll find another way" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

It dies down for a good 2 minutes right. Y'all I can't make this up, this man waits until the professor walks in, and proceeds to snitch! — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Professor comes to the group to ask in general what's going on and the Brady bunch all just lie and over exaggerate and..Mann I'm telling ya — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I'm like "How are you professor?I'm sorry we had to meet this way but APPARENTLY by sitting here, I ruined the Beatles reunion" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

She's like "You all cannot force him to move when he was here in time. If you all wanna be together that bad you should be on time Thurs." — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

So I'm like "And I'll be here 30 minutes early". Bro came back like "Okay we'll come an hour early" wtf? — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

So it dies down and then we all realize..Nathaniel..late guy who started this all..is nowhere to be found. ..if y'all could've seen my face — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

He left class on Wednesday already looking forward to claiming his rightful seat the next day in class.

The next day, he resurfaced with an update, but warned his now thousands of fans that the resolution was a little less dramatic. We ate it up nonetheless.

So first, I got there dumb early, talking couple hours.I was cool chillin at the door, but wondered if I could finesse my way into the room. — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

So he's like "I can admire punctuality, let's get you in here.", pulled out his keys,let me in. I'm like "What luck I have? Sir thank you". — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

We walk in, and we chopping it up, I claim my seat, boom, we in here. pic.twitter.com/EofoVskgRi — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

So I sit on my phone for a bit. Class time comes around and somebody walks in..y'all..it was a brotha✊🏾 — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

He nod "Sup", my voice cracking cuz I'm emotional, I'm like "…where you been man?" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

So at this point I'm lit like nobody business,because not only do I got backup now, but somebody from the Tanner Family just lost they seat. — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

I look at Tyrone like "Aye aye..play along". He like "With wha.." I'm like "Shhh..play along" BTW, had to read this the way I was mugged. — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

Bruh I stared this man in his soul, made my eyes big, I'm like "Nah Bruh you just told me you wanted to sit here remember?" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

So they take they seats and it's just quiet, nobody talking adall.. — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

Jake is like "..He's not coming..he dropped" 😐😐…Fam — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

I'm like "And what about the other two guys who were here? (They didn't speak) Jerry and Thad, where they at?" — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

He tells me "Yah man they dropped too".So I'm like "Dang I broke up the Backstreet Boys?" I know Chuck prolly fed up with the name calling. — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

All things considered,it looks like the BB didn't want any more problems so tbh that was it.We kept to ourselves & I got my seat. So cool… — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

That was until class started and then professor drops a bomb talking bout some group assignment we're starting next week…shit. — DRΣШ (@yalljust_myfans) January 12, 2017

In a world of trolls, it’s good to see that Potter decided to use his power for good. Hopefully the rest of the semester is smooth sailing from here on out.

