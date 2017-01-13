Detroit selected as a Bloomberg Philanthropies Innovation Team city

New multi-year grants will be awarded to help seven cities tackle tough issues and create better results for citizens

Bloomberg Philanthropies recognized the city of Detroit as a new member of its Innovation Team (I-team) program, which helps City Halls drive bold innovation, change culture, and tackle big problems to deliver better results for residents. Detroit was selected from a pool of municipalities with a demonstrated commitment to designing and delivering bold solutions to complex problems. Other cities selected for the global program include Be’er Sheva, Israel; Toronto, Canada, and Anchorage, AK; Austin, TX; Baltimore, MD; Detroit, MI; and Durham; NC in the United States.

Currently in the third round of funding, the program will allow the City of Detroit to fund an in-house innovation team, or “I-team”, to pioneer new approaches that improve the lives of residents. Innovation Teams investigate complex local challenges, design solutions with clear goals, and rigorously measure progress to improve citizens’ lives.

“I am happy to welcome the Bloomberg Innovation team into our city to help create new ideas to better the lives of Detroiters across our city” said Mayor Mike Duggan.”

Each city will be awarded up to $500,000 annually for up to three years. In addition to the grants, the city will receive robust implementation support and opportunities to exchange lessons learned and best practices with peers in other cities. The I-team will embark on their mission to design and deliver bold solutions for the city’s most challenging problems.

The Innovation Teams Program is one of seven Government Innovation offerings at Bloomberg Philanthropies. Government Innovation equips mayors and other city leaders with the tools and techniques they need to solve urban challenges and improve citizens’ lives.

Eligible cities with at least 100,000 residents and with mayors who have at least two years left in office were invited to apply for the current round of funding.

Bloomberg Philanthropies’ mission is to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organization focuses on five key areas for creating lasting change: Public Health, Environment, Education, Government Innovation and the Arts.

