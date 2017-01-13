Lifestyles Report …No resolutions

I stopped making New Year’s resolutions years ago. Most of the time when I made one, I would soon forget what it was and there goes the resolution. Several people asked me, last week, if I had made a New Year’s resolution and it was the question of the day on my company’s home page. I told my friends that I was just going to try and be a better person, be a better steward of my money and do the things I want to do. I am going to try and revive my mission of trying new things and new places. That means I’m also looking for new and interesting things to cover. As a friend of mine always says, “a closed mouth doesn’t get fed.” That means if you don’t speak up you aren’t going to eat. In other words, if you don’t let me know about an event in a timely fashion, I will not be able to attend.

You may have noticed that you see a lot of events on the Lifestyle page, year after year, and if you read other publications, you will see the same thing. These veteran groups know when their events are going to be and they notify us of their dates well in advance. I have already booked dates into May. We are always looking for a well-planned fun event to cover. I love themed and colorful events. If you know when your event is going to be, and you would like coverage, reach out to me via email. The email address is at the bottom of each column, but here it is: debbienorrell@aol.com. Please put “request for coverage in the subject line.” This is very important as I receive a lot of junk email and I need to be able to spot the serious emails vs, the spam.

1 2Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: