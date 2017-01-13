Motown Museum to offer free admission to children 17 and under on MLK Day

Motown Museum announced today that it will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day—Monday, January 16—and will offer free admission to children 17 and under in celebration of the federal holiday. Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry made the announcement.

“Martin Luther King Jr. played a crucial role in giving voice to the African American community and creating universal ideals that still resonate with us today—unity, community, resilience and respect,” said Terry. “He helped to break down racial barriers and brought people together from all walks of life, as did the Motown Sound born at Hitsville USA, and we hope that local families will take the opportunity to visit the Museum in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and share a memorable experience where history was made.”

Motown’s Black Forum Label—a spoken word label created by Berry Gordy and the Motown Corporation in the ‘60s was a venue for Black expression and education. The label served to capture the voices of African American poets and orators. The label recorded Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

Motown Museum announced in October that it would undergo a $50 million expansion growing the Museum to a 50,000-square-foot world-class tourist destination featuring dynamic, interactive exhibits, a state-of-the art performance theater, unrivaled recording studios, an expanded retail experience and meeting spaces designed by world renown architects and exhibit designers.

