Kenny Leon and True Colors Theatre present the ‘Exit Strategy’

Artistic Director Kenny Leon and True Colors Theatre Company presents the Southeastern premiere of Exit Strategy written by Ike Holter and directed by John Dillon, running February 21 – March 19, 2017 at Fulton County’s Southwest Arts Center’s Performance Theater.

Exit Strategy is a hilarious comedy with an honest view point, centering on a Chicago public high school that is slated for closure at the end of the year. The impending shut-down causes tensions in the school’s already volcanic neighborhood to rise to the breaking point. As a small group of teachers launch a last-minute battle to save the school, they put their careers, future, and safety in the hands of a fast-talking administrator who comes on strong; but might actually have no clue what he’s doing. With our education system at the forefront of discussions in our community, Exit Strategy is timely, relevant, and relatable.

More than a play about a failing school, Holter has written a play about people, about community, about what matters to them, and the lengths they are willing to go to when they believe in something deeply. Starring Tracey Bonner (Sadie), Diany Rodriguez (Jania), Ralph Del Rosario (Luce), Laurie Roach (Donnie), Matthew Busch (Ricky), and Bill Murphey (Arnold).

“Exit Strategy is at once poetic, political, sad, funny, timely, complex and compassionate, Ike Holter’s thrilling, beautiful new play…” Chicago Tribune

Exit Strategy will be in preview performances February 21 – 23, 2017 at 8 PM. Opening night is Feb. 24, and the show is running through March 19. Performances during the run are Wednesday – Saturday @ 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday @ 2:30 p.m.. All performances will be presented at Fulton County’s Southwest Arts Center’s Performance Theater at 915 New Hope Rd.

Preview Performances: Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 23

Opening Night: Feb. 24, 2017

Closing Performance: March 19

Show times: Wednesday – Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and an additional 11 a.m. performance on Wednesday, March 1.

Ticket Prices: $15 – $60

Contains Adult Language.

Tickets and Season Subscriptions are available by contacting Ticket Alternative at 1.877.725.8849 or http://www.ticketalternative.com or through the True Colors website at http://www.truecolorstheatre.org

Group Sales are available by contacting True Colors’ Group Sales department at 404.523.1901 ext. 201.

