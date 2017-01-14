Upcoming Meetings for DDOT Service Changes Effective January 28, 2017 Second Phase of Major Service Expansion

DDOT will hold service change meetings next week to present final changes effective January 28, 2017. These changes come as the second phase of a major service expansion which began in September of 2016. Additional enhancements will take effect in April.

The January service changes will affect five existing DDOT bus routes and three brand new direct/express routes will be added to service. In 2016, six major DDOT routes added 24-hour service, now three additional routes will add 24-hour service this month. Those routes will include #25 Jefferson, #37 Michigan and #48 Van Dyke/Lafayette. DDOT also brought back express bus service last year with the addition of the #95 Ryan Express and the #96 Joy Express. This month, DDOT will expand on the direct/express route concept with three brand new routes that allow for faster connections between neighborhoods and major activity centers. The new routes are #80 Villages Direct, #89 Southwest Direct and #92 Rosedale Express.

“Last year, we made tremendous improvements to service,” says Dan Dirks, DDOT Director. “We look forward to continuing those efforts in 2017 and beyond, as we make service more reliable and add new innovative routes.”

The January Service Change Meetings will be held on the following dates in neighborhoods along the new direct/express routes:

Thursday, January 19, 2017

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Rosa Parks Transit Center – 1310 Cass Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

(Central Location)

Thursday, January 19, 2017

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Butzel Recreation Center – 7737 Kercheval, Detroit MI 48214

(#80 Villages Direct)

The following list details the January Service Changes

#22 Greenfield

Earlier morning and later night service on ALL DAYS

More frequent evening service on WEEKDAYS

#25 Jefferson

24-hour service on ALL DAYS

More frequent morning and mid-day service on WEEKDAYS

#32 McNichols

Earlier morning service westbound and later night service eastbound on WEEKDAYS

#37 Michigan

24-hour service on ALL DAYS

Significant frequency improvements on ALL DAYS

#48 Van Dyke/Lafayette

24-hour service on ALL DAYS

Minor evening frequency improvements on WEEKDAYS

#80 Villages Direct

New route from East Jefferson, East Lafayette neighborhoods directly to DMC, Wayne State, New Center, Henry Ford Hospital

Operates Weekday Peak Hours

#89 Southwest Direct

New route from various Southwest neighborhoods directly to Wayne State, New Center, Henry Ford Hospital

Operates Weekday Peak Hours

#92 Rosedale Express

New route from various Northwest neighborhoods to Downtown via I-96

