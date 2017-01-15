City offices closed, refuse collection postponed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

PITTSBURGH, PA (January 13, 2017) – The City of Pittsburgh offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Refuse
Refuse, bulk waste and recycling collection will not take place on Monday, January 16, 2017. The Department of Public Works (DPW) has released the following schedule for the week:
If your scheduled day of collection is Monday, January 16, you will be serviced on Tuesday, January 17.
- If your collection day is Tuesday, January 17, you will be serviced on Wednesday, January 18.
- If your collection day is Wednesday, January 18, you will be serviced on Thursday, January 19.
- If your collection day is Thursday, January 19, you will be serviced on Friday, January 20.
- If your collection day is Friday, January 20, you will be serviced on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Questions regarding refuse collection should be directed to DPW Environmental Services at 412-255-2773.
Citiparks
Several Citiparks facilities will adjust operating schedules on Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Closed Facilities:
- Oliver Bath House indoor swimming pool
- 14 Healthy Active Living senior centers
- 10 Community Recreation Centers
Open Facilities:
- Schenley Park Skating Rink: Afternoon session from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. and the standard Monday session from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
- Mellon Park Tennis Center
- Information concerning all programs and facilities is available at www.Citiparks.net.
