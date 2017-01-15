City offices closed, refuse collection postponed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

Monday, January 16, 2017

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

PITTSBURGH, PA (January 13, 2017) – The City of Pittsburgh offices will be closed onin observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Normal business hours will resume on

Refuse

Refuse, bulk waste and recycling collection will not take place on Monday, January 16, 2017. The Department of Public Works (DPW) has released the following schedule for the week:

If your scheduled day of collection is Monday, January 16, you will be serviced on Tuesday, January 17.

If your collection day is Tuesday, January 17 , you will be serviced on Wednesday, January 18 .

Questions regarding refuse collection should be directed to DPW Environmental Services at 412-255-2773.

Citiparks

Several Citiparks facilities will adjust operating schedules on Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Closed Facilities:

Oliver Bath House indoor swimming pool

14 Healthy Active Living senior centers

10 Community Recreation Centers

Open Facilities: