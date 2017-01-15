King Day Celebration at Children’s Museum

Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will host its Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration by marking the historic contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement with programs throughout the day:

King for a Day—11 a.m.–3 p.m.––Kids and adults will read aloud the speeches of King at the microphone in the “King for a Day” program hosted by The Saturday Light Brigade Radio Show. All ages are invited to take the podium at this annual event.

On Freedom Corner—10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (in the Studio)––Freedom Corner, the historic corner of Centre and Crawford Avenues, is a symbol of the home of the Civil Rights Movement in Pittsburgh. Guests will use images from the local and national movements, and their own ideas of what they would fight for to create a zine. A zine is a magazine commonly self-published and reproduced via photocopier.

Streaming Justice—1 p.m.-6 p.m. (open to the public until 5 p.m.)––SLB Radio Productions will present a live 5-hour webcast exploring civil rights accomplishments, challenges and dreams for the future. Hosted by area teens, Streaming Justice will originate from the SLB Radio studios in the Children’s Museum and feature music, conversation, listener phone calls and more—all of which will air live at www.youthexpress.org or via the TuneIn or Simple Radio app.

(For more information: https://pittsburghkids.org/events/3156/2017/1/16. The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, 10 Children’s Way, North Side, 15212.)

