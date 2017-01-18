Ex-federal prosecutor chosen to head Pitt Cyber Institute

) _ Pittsburgh’s former federal prosecutor will be the founding director of the University of Pittsburgh institute for Cyber Law, Policy and Security.

David Hickton resigned in November as U.S. Attorney responsible for Pennsylvania’s 25 westernmost counties. In that job, he prosecuted various cyber criminals and his expertise is being tapped for the new job announced Wednesday.

The new Cyber Institute will address combatting cybercrime in conjunction with the Pitt’s School of Computing and Information, which is set to open in July.

The Cyber Institute will try to develop innovative ways to combat cybercrime while also safeguarding concerns about the security of the Internet and personal privacy.

Hickton says the institute’s work “is about applying law to digital space and developing laws and norms and rules to apply to this open environment.”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: