Interfaith clergy hold ‘Moral March’ opposing Sessions

Washington, D.C.—A coalition of interfaith clergy, moral leaders, and persons who will be impacted by the decisions of the U.S. Attorney General held a press conference Jan. 9 to call on Congress to reject the nomination of Jeff Sessions, and only support cabinet appointees who will embrace a moral public policy agenda for the nation.

“The fear-driven, discriminatory leadership Sen. Jeff Sessions is known for is not what our country needs,” said the Rev. Jennifer Butler, founding CEO of Faith in Public Life and the event organizer. “We need a U.S. Attorney General who is fiercely committed to protecting voting rights of vulnerable communities instead of undermining them. We need an Attorney General who seeks a tougher stance on hate crimes, who respects all religions, and who does not disproportionately incarcerate people of color,” she said.

“We are calling on people of conscience to protest the nomination of Jeff Sessions because his record shows consistent support for ideological extremism, racist and classist policies, and the writing of discrimination into law,” said Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II. “We call on Mr. Trump to withdraw Jeff Sessions’ name from nomination. We call on Jeff Sessions to withdraw his own name too. If neither do, Congress must refuse to confirm this nomination. A person who consistently promotes hateful, race-based ideology both in word and in deed cannot be given the power of the U.S. Attorney General’s office,” he said.

Immediately following the press conference, the delegation of diverse clergy, moral leaders, and impacted persons unveil a “Declaration of Moral Resistance,” and lead a moral march to Capitol Hill to deliver it to the offices of Congressional leadership.

