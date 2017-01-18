Business
Legal Notices – Estate Notices 1-18-17

Estate of ILENE H. GUGGENHEIM, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 02-16-05959,  Bonnie Guggenheim, Executrix, 307 S. Dithridge Street, Apt. 208, Pittsburgh, PA  15213 or to Todd T. Jordan, Esquire,  Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, PC, One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

 

 

Estate of ROBERT H. GUGGENHEIM, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania No. 02-16-05962, Michael Guggenheim, Executor, 307 S. Dithridge Street, Apt. 208, Pittsburgh, PA  15213 or to Todd T Jordan, Esquire, Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

 

 

Estate of JOHN I. RUTLEDGE, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 14, 2014 No. 02-17-00043,Margaret M. Gardner, c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  15209 412-821-0441

 

 

Estate of BEVERLY L. TIMMINS, a/k/a BEVERLY L. HUFF-TIMMINS, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  No. 02-16-06788, Holly A. Martys, Executrix c/o Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219 or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

