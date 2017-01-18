Charity Runway & Trunk Show to Benefit the RAINN Foundation, Common Ground and HAVEN presented by Ms. Michigan US Universal 2017 and Fashion House FAB
Eighteen top Detroit area fashion designers will be hitting the runway this Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the RAINN Fashion on Common Ground Charity Runway and Trunk Show benefitting the RAINN Foundation, Common Ground and HAVEN at Detroit¹s Rattlesnake Club. The event, produced, organized and presented by Ms. Michigan US Universal 2017 Sherlyn Fox and Fashion House FAB will feature live mannequins, a runway show, artisan trunk show, appetizers and libations.
Custom Designs showcased will range from contemporary, couture, gowns, men’s formal wear, vintage on vintage, accessories, handcrafted crochet and knit, custom handbags, sportswear with a twist of bling, to avant-garde. Jason Colthorp of WDIV TV and Sherlyn Fox, Ms. Michigan US Universal 2017 will be the event hosts. Rat & Puff of 98.7¹s Morning Show will be emcees. DJ Fadi Akkam and DJ BangerzDet will be event Mix Masters.
Event Details:
RAINN Fashion on Common Ground – #DetroitFashionEvent2
Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM (EST)
Location: The Rattlesnake Club
300 River Place Drive
Detroit, Michigan 48207
Tickets can be purchased by visiting: www.detroitfashionevent2.eventbrite.com
Ticket Prices: $69 for General Admission and at $125 for VIP Runway Seating, VIP tickets include a VIP SWAG Bag
Tickets include:
– Adult Beverages (21+),
– Preshow appetizers
– Networking
– Walk the Red Carpet during the Pre-Show and Intermission
– The Main Event features Local Detroit Talent Designer Runway Show and Artisan Displays by Local Detroit Artists
– POST Show Trunk show to review, order or purchase the items viewed on the runway, art displays, Charity Silent Auction.
Designers and Artisans
- Creations www.cherylzemke.com
Diana Cholakova https://www.facebook.com/fairytalejewelry
Melita Rakovic www.melitarakovic.wix.com/melitarakovic
MP Fashion Www.mpfashion.us
Happy Hookers Detroit www.HHDclothing.com
2 Stix 5 Stones www.TwoStix5Stones.com
Love by April Leigh Www.facebook.com/lovebyaprilleigh
Beau Satchelle www.beausatchelle.com
B Flyy Creations Nnekaj.com
June 22
Ooche Wear
KDC Collection
Detroit T Shirts www.detroit-t-shirts.com
DAWOOD Boutique www.dawoodgp.com
Annette Ferber www.annetteferber.com
Sanda Cook www.sandacook.com
Game Time Glitz www.gametimeglitz.com
Beau Dillion www.beaudillion.com
Valente¹s Formal Wear www.valentetuxedos.com
LT Studio www.ltstudio.us
Friendship Circle
Core Event Sponsors
Salon Orchard www.salonorchard.com
C O R E Partners www.corepartners.net
Downriver Gymnastics www.downrivergymnastics.com Platinum Sponsor
Gorgeous Gal GG¹s Journey www.ggsjourney.com GOLD Sponsor
ART VAN www.artvan.com GOLD Sponsor
Wake Up Detroit Magazine www.wakeupdetroitmagazine.com
LT Studios www.ltstudios.com
CBS Radio Rat and Puff Show 98.7 www.987ampradio.cbslocal.com
Tito¹s Handmade Vodka www.titosvodka.com GOLD Sponsor
OMG Realty www.omg-realty.net Bronze Sponsor
Savvy Hospitality Solutions www.savvyhospitalitysolutions.com
Shazaaam PR www.shazaaam.com
Salon Rush www.thesalonrush.com Bronze Sponsor
SDCI Systems Duplicating www.SDCI.net
Loyalty Vacations www.loyaltyusa.com
Fashion House of FAB www.fashionhousefab.com
