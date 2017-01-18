Charity Runway & Trunk Show to Benefit the RAINN Foundation, Common Ground and HAVEN presented by Ms. Michigan US Universal 2017 and Fashion House FAB

Eighteen top Detroit area fashion designers will be hitting the runway this Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the RAINN Fashion on Common Ground Charity Runway and Trunk Show benefitting the RAINN Foundation, Common Ground and HAVEN at Detroit¹s Rattlesnake Club. The event, produced, organized and presented by Ms. Michigan US Universal 2017 Sherlyn Fox and Fashion House FAB will feature live mannequins, a runway show, artisan trunk show, appetizers and libations.

Custom Designs showcased will range from contemporary, couture, gowns, men’s formal wear, vintage on vintage, accessories, handcrafted crochet and knit, custom handbags, sportswear with a twist of bling, to avant-garde. Jason Colthorp of WDIV TV and Sherlyn Fox, Ms. Michigan US Universal 2017 will be the event hosts. Rat & Puff of 98.7¹s Morning Show will be emcees. DJ Fadi Akkam and DJ BangerzDet will be event Mix Masters.

Event Details:

RAINN Fashion on Common Ground – #DetroitFashionEvent2

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM (EST)

Location: The Rattlesnake Club

300 River Place Drive

Detroit, Michigan 48207

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: www.detroitfashionevent2.eventbrite.com

Ticket Prices: $69 for General Admission and at $125 for VIP Runway Seating, VIP tickets include a VIP SWAG Bag

Tickets include:

– Adult Beverages (21+),

– Preshow appetizers

– Networking

– Walk the Red Carpet during the Pre-Show and Intermission

– The Main Event features Local Detroit Talent Designer Runway Show and Artisan Displays by Local Detroit Artists

– POST Show Trunk show to review, order or purchase the items viewed on the runway, art displays, Charity Silent Auction.

Designers and Artisans

Diana Cholakova https://www.facebook.com/fairytalejewelry

Melita Rakovic www.melitarakovic.wix.com/melitarakovic

MP Fashion Www.mpfashion.us

Happy Hookers Detroit www.HHDclothing.com

2 Stix 5 Stones www.TwoStix5Stones.com

Love by April Leigh Www.facebook.com/lovebyaprilleigh

Beau Satchelle www.beausatchelle.com

B Flyy Creations Nnekaj.com

June 22

Ooche Wear

KDC Collection

Detroit T Shirts www.detroit-t-shirts.com

DAWOOD Boutique www.dawoodgp.com

Annette Ferber www.annetteferber.com

Sanda Cook www.sandacook.com

Game Time Glitz www.gametimeglitz.com

Beau Dillion www.beaudillion.com

Valente¹s Formal Wear www.valentetuxedos.com

LT Studio www.ltstudio.us

Friendship Circle

Core Event Sponsors

Salon Orchard www.salonorchard.com

C O R E Partners www.corepartners.net

Downriver Gymnastics www.downrivergymnastics.com Platinum Sponsor

Gorgeous Gal ­ GG¹s Journey www.ggsjourney.com GOLD Sponsor

ART VAN www.artvan.com GOLD Sponsor

Wake Up Detroit Magazine www.wakeupdetroitmagazine.com

LT Studios www.ltstudios.com

CBS Radio Rat and Puff Show 98.7 www.987ampradio.cbslocal.com

Tito¹s Handmade Vodka www.titosvodka.com GOLD Sponsor

OMG Realty www.omg-realty.net Bronze Sponsor

Savvy Hospitality Solutions www.savvyhospitalitysolutions.com

Shazaaam PR www.shazaaam.com

Salon Rush www.thesalonrush.com Bronze Sponsor

SDCI Systems Duplicating www.SDCI.net

Loyalty Vacations www.loyaltyusa.com

Fashion House of FAB www.fashionhousefab.com

###

