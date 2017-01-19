Business
Home > Business

Temple to rename communication school in honor of Lew Klein

Posted 5 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

FILE - In a June 30, 1958 file photo Dick Clark, at podium at upper left, is surrounded by teen-age fans on his nationally televised dance show "American Bandstand" in Philadelphia, Pa. Dick Clark stood as an avatar of rock 'n' roll until his death Wednesday April 18, 2012, at age 82. (AP Photo/file) Anonymous

In a June 30, 1958 file photo Dick Clark, at podium at upper left, is surrounded by teen-age fans on his nationally televised dance show “American Bandstand” in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP Photo/file) Anonymous


PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Temple University has announced it will rename its School of Media and Communication to honor Philadelphia broadcast pioneer Lew Klein.

The Lew Klein College of Media and Communication will be formally dedicated this spring as part of events marking the school’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The university says the renaming is a tribute to Klein’s more than six decades of teaching at the school, and recognizes a multi-million dollar gift to the school from Klein and his wife.

Klein started teaching at Temple in 1952 while working as an executive at what is now WPVI-TV. He served as an executive producer for “American Bandstand” and helped launch the career of late host Dick Clark, as well as NBC’s Matt Lauer and comedian Bob Saget.

Klein says he’s “proud and thankful” for the honor.

 

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

100 photos Launch gallery

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

Continue reading Temple to rename communication school in honor of Lew Klein

Detroit International Auto Show first and best photos

comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now