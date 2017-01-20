Brown Sugar features top Black movies

ATLANTA/PRNewswire/ —The biggest collection of the baddest African American movies of all-time have a new subscription-video-on-demand streaming home as Brown Sugar launched.

Brown Sugar is now available for mobile phones and tablets in the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store and for computers at http://www.BrownSugar.com. There is a free initial trial period for subscribers with a retail price of $3.99/month thereafter.

Brown Sugar features an extensive library of iconic Black movies, all un-edited and commercial-free as they were originally seen in theaters. “The Mack,” “Foxy Brown,” Shaft,” “Super Fly,” “Dolemite,” “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” “Uptown Saturday Night,” “Cooley High,” “Three The Hard Way,” “Coffy,” “Black Caesar,” “Five on the Black Hand Side,” “Cleopatra Jones,” “Mandingo,” “Willie Dynamite,” “Which Way is Up?” “Car Wash” and “The Original Gangstas.”

Brown Sugar has them all, making it a one-of-a-kind library consists of titles licensed from all the top Hollywood studios.

Brown Sugar is a Black explosion of hot chicks, cool cats and cult classics: Fred “The Hammer” Williamson, Pam Grier, Jim Brown, Richard Roundtree, Jim Kelly, Godfrey Cambridge, Max Julien, Richard Pryor, Rudy Ray Moore, Billy Dee Williams, James Earl Jones, Isaac Hayes, Tamara Dobson, Yaphet Kotto, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Bernie Casey, Leon Isaac Kennedy, Thalmus Rasulala and many others are all streaming now on Brown Sugar.

