Darieth Chisolm keynotes Professional Women’s Network event

Posted 8 hours ago.


Paige K. Mitchell
DARIETH CHISOLM SPEAKING TO THE AUDIENCE

The Professional Women’s Network (PWN) held an event, Jan. 7, entitled  “New Year, New You.” The women’s empowerment luncheon took place at Winchester Thurston with special guest Darieth Chisholm as the keynote speaker.

Chisolm, a former news anchor of Pittsburgh’s WPXI Channel 11 News, took the podium, and spoke about her life and astounding career.

The Emmy Award-winning television personality, entrepreneur, author, speaker, and life and business coach gave the room full of women her keys to success and happiness.

She has been nationally known for her expertise. In her book “Hustle: Why Now is the Time to Unleash Your Passions” is a collection of inspirational messages on every page.

“Know your how, why, and when. Have a significant ‘why,’ this will be your greatest motivator,” said Chisolm.

