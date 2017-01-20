NewsOne Now Reflects On The Legacy Of President Barack Obama

Your browser does not support iframes.

As President Donald Trump assumes power, we reflect on the legacy of the nation’s first African-American president and first African-American first lady of the United States, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

During a special edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests quantified the impact President Obama and his administration had on the nation, as well as how well they handled issues important to African-Americans.

During the opening segment of Friday’s show, we heard President Obama discuss how he believed his tenure in office should be graded based off the crumbling economy he inherited and what should be considered when determining the success of his presidency.

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel assess the legacy of President Barack Obama in the video clip above and share their views on the Obama administration’s handling of criminal justice reform, the Affordable Care Act, and the legacy of First Lady Michelle Obama in the video clips below.

President Obama, Criminal Justice Reform, And The Judiciary

Your browser does not support iframes.

President Obama, The Affordable Care Act, And Healthcare

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Legacy Of First Lady Michelle Obama

Your browser does not support iframes.

Roland Martin: While President Obama Leaves The White House, Our Issues Remain

Your browser does not support iframes.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

How Will History Judge President Barack Obama?

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: