5 epic moments Black people noticed at Trump’s inauguration

Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America, has officially been sworn into office and there’s no amount of crying emojis or Michael Jordan memes that can convey how we feel.

The day was gloomy and as we watched in complete shock and horror culminating from November 8, social media had a field day with the commentary.

Here’s a recap of the moments that had us doing everything from shaking our heads to crying with laughter.

Michelle Obama’s face when Melania Trump handed her a Tiffany’s box as a parting gift.

JUST IN: President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Trump and wife Melania https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/eHs2pgD35O — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017

We have to give our current First Lady a bit of credit for bringing the Obamas a token of her appreciation. But it was the former First Lady’s facial expression that had everyone’s Twitter fingers moving.

The Barack Obama walk.

So smooth and cavalier. We’ll miss all of his strides to and from the podium.

Pres. Obama leaves the Oval Office for the final time, saying "thank you" to the American people https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Htbhv3haUQ — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017

We officially give Clarence Thomas up in the Black draft.

JUST IN: Vice President-elect Mike Pence takes the oath of office to become Vice President of the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/EioWedNS97 — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

Thomas swore in Vice President Mike Pence during the ceremony. The justice, whose legacy will forever be linked with sexual assault allegations, recently broke a 10-year-long Supreme Court silence in February 2016 when he posed a question to the court. Thomas is the first African-American justice to swear in a Vice President and according to a press release from the inauguration committee, Thomas used the same bible Ronald Reagan was sworn in with on both of his inaugurations.

Clarence Thomas doesn't even speak on the court but he is doing Pence's oath? This is unreal. — deray mckesson (@deray) January 20, 2017

Clarence Thomas swearing in Mike Pence is the nightmare I have in which I have a nightmare about having a nightmare. — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) January 20, 2017

That was the most number of words we’ve heard Clarence Thomas say in public in years. — Touré (@Toure) January 20, 2017

Michelle Obama’s expressions during and after the swearing-in ceremony.

Really doesn’t need an explanation. The shade speaks for itself.

😂 ain't no other #firstlady #boss #michelleobama A photo posted by Marziasun (@marziasun) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Michelle Obama is being messy today. 😂😂 Yaaaaaassssss, girl. We got you, we feel you. #michelleobama A photo posted by Ask Kissy Blog (@askkissy) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Needed at little laughter 😂😂 #michelleobama#hillaryclinton#toofunny A photo posted by Karen Wallace (@kwalla1) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

So much fun…. I love how honest @michelleobama44 expression was during the inauguration of 'he who shall not be named. She can't hide it and I love it #usa #michelleobama #iamwithmichelle #obama #president A photo posted by Kimini Delfos (@kiminidelfos) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

Donald Trump’s speech proved he still doesn’t get it.

Several times during his inauguration speech, President Trump again pandered to the section of America that elected him. With coded language, Trump touted his eminent power, forcing us to remember that we have many rivers to cross and much more work to do.

Pres. Trump: "January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again." https://t.co/wcx2jS5OjQ pic.twitter.com/fQtszYVtMI — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

President Trump to #inauguration crowd: “The forgotten men and women of this country will be forgotten no longer.” https://t.co/yRggm0F46k — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017

SEE ALSO:

Violent Anti-Trump Protests Break Out Near The Capitol On Inauguration

5 Things Black People Can Do On Trump Inauguration Day