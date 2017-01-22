Harriet Tubman Guild, Inc. Annual Queens Luncheon

On Dec. 3, 2016, at the Kingston Banquet Hall, The Harriet Tubman Guild held their 2016 Annual Queens Luncheon. Their theme for the sold out event was “Building Bridges to the Next 100 Years.” With Shirley Douglas as mistress of ceremonie, the spotlight was on youth and their accomplishments. Guests enjoyed musical selections by Tru Dabney, a student at AAMI, dance selections by the Balafon Youth Ensemble, a fashion show featuring the designs of pre-teen designer Amira Arrington and the presentation of the 2016 Harriet Tubman Guild queens. Community Service Awards were presented to 17-year-old Joshua Hardaway and state Rep. Ed Gainey for their committment to the community.
The fashions by 10-year-old designer Amira Arrington was a hit. Arrington has been sewing since she was 9 years of age and this was her second fashion show. She featured colorful designs using unique fabrics. Her models included McKenzie Morrison, Billie Rose Moriarty and Nyaira Arrington.
