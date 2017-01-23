25 low performing Detroit schools slated to close

On Friday, Jan. 20 the state School Reform Office announced that it will close up to 38 low performing schools of which 25 are Detroit schools.

However, several months ago the state claimed it was bailing Detroit out with an already insufficient package of bills that included 617 million dollars to pay debt the state created for Detroit. This is disingenuous and wrong to come back and close Detroit schools they proclaimed to be saving.

Parents are continually frustrated at the closure of schools absent their involvement and without thought for how this impacts their children, meanwhile schools with little or no evidence of success, new schools continue to open subjecting our children to continued instability in their education experience.

This is another example of how this unregulated market of schools continues to sabotage the future of our children. The failure of the state to support a Detroit Education Commission to help mitigate these issues is best felt as this travesty continues to wreak havoc on our children and our community.

Detroit Parent Network is a premier parent organization that transforms parents to make Detroit a better place to raise and educate children. Detroit Parent Network works to improve parent involvement in education by offering workshops, practical tools, written materials and leadership development, all designed to build a constituency of powerful parents for change.

DPN leadership insists that parents are the driving force ensuring conditions exist for metro Detroit children to thrive.

The organization’s stated mission is to establish a network of parents working to build and engage parents and others to ensure every child has a champion

