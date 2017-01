Black frats & sororities make Whites rich- New Black Wall Streets: Part 2

On Jan. 1, I began part one of my “New Black Wall Streets” series featuring the Tucker Law Group as an exemplary Black-owned business that should be patronized by Black folks. And on Jan. 15 of last year, I wrote an article entitled “Black Fraternities & Sororities Must Stop Making White Convention Centers Rich.” Today — because January is the birth month of most of the so-called Black Greek letter organizations- I’m combining the aforementioned two articles to issue a clarion call to those organizations to not only support Black businesses but to become one.