DPSCD and EAA launch joint learning summit to explore national innovative models for aggressive turn around

Detroit Public Schools Community District and Education Achievement Authority of Michigan announce a joint learning summit that will bring key leaders from several cities across the nation to share how they accelerated performance for students in underperforming schools. The announcement is part of a community wide learning initiative to address Detroit ‘s Priority schools.

The goal for both districts is to learn from local and national best practices in turning around the most struggling schools and develop an aggressive comprehensive plan for the 2017-18 school year. As the EAA joins DPSCD, we are leveraging this opportunity to dramatically improve priority school performance.

“Our students are worth fighting for and they deserve high quality schools. At DPSCD we are singularly focused on improvement, and not afraid to hold ourselves accountable,” said DPSCD Interim Superintendent Alycia Meriweather. “This will require an “all hands on deck” approach that explores innovative methods that have proven results. We embrace the opportunity to develop an innovative plan for both the EAA and DPSCD priority schools.”

“There have been many lesson learned about working with priority schools at the EAA. After consistent implementation of key initiatives we are starting to see improved student outcomes,” said EAA Chancellor Veronica Conforme. “This lays a good foundation as we come together with DPSCD and create momentum to implement innovative strategies that will further accelerate student learning. We are honored to host national and local education leaders to develop an innovative plan that addresses Detroit’s education crisis.”

The two districts have committed to exploring these ideas through the collaborative learning summit which will be open to parents, school district staff, and community leaders.

So far the list of invitees includes:

Indianapolis Public Schools (IN)

Lawrence Public Schools (MA)

Springfield Public Schools (MA)

Shelby County Schools (Memphis TN)

The event will take place on January 31 and February 1st. More information will be posted on the DPSCD website, EAA website and respective Facebook pages.

