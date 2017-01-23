Dr. Eddie Connor releases 7th book “Dear Queen”

Bestselling local Detroit author Dr. Eddie Connor, is set to release his newest book, “Dear Queen” this February. This is Connor’s seventh book after chart-topping novels “Heal Your Heart” and his latest best-seller “My Brother’s Keeper”.

“Dear Queen is more than a book, it’s a literary love letter that celebrates the value of women around the world. Dr. Eddie provides jewels of wisdom, for loving yourself and knowing your worth. This is an invaluable self-help book, that empowers women in every aspect of life. Discover the keys to build your business and brand for success, transform obstacles into opportunities, become the Queen that attracts a King, and learn how to unlock the door to your royal identity.”

“Dear Queen” will be released on February 1, 2017. You can follow Dr. Connor on his “Wear Your Crown Challenge” for 21 days, beginning on February 1st where he will share the “keys” to “queens” attaining their crowns. Visit www.EddieConnor.com

