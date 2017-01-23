Lifestyles Report …In my travels: Winter 2017

Well ladies, another store has bit the dust. If you watch the news, you may already know that the Limited boutique has closed its doors. The only Limited that was still in our area was in South Hills Village. Reportedly, 250 Limited stores have closed and thousands have lost their jobs. If it hadn’t been for a co-worker letting me know about this, I would have missed out on some great bargains. It wasn’t the clothes that I went there for, it was the store fixtures.

A store that is going out of business is the best place to obtain store fixtures. On my first visit, I bought beautiful wooden fixtures that were used to display necklaces. They look like pieces of art. A week after I bought them, I heard through the grapevine that the store was still open so I went back on the last day of business, but I was too late they had closed their doors for good. I peeked in the window and it seems that the final markdown was 95 percent off. I hope someone got some good bargains.

