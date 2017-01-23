Psalmist reaching the masses

If you close your eyes, open you ears, and combine the satiny sounds of Phyliss Hyman, the jazzy vocal reflections of Pastor Kim Burrell and the octave range of gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, when you open your eyes you will see Pittsburgh’s own sultry gospel psalmist Deborah Moncrief.

The wife of Pastor Keith Moncief, of Missionary Temple Ministries, located in the East End of Pittsburgh, Deborah Moncrief has been a musical standard on the city’s church circuit for decades. Her long awaited gospel CD entitled “In His Presence” was released just over a year ago and is still making the musical charts in and out of the country. You might ask who is Deborah Moncrief?

She is a preacher, teacher, worship leader, music director, keyboard artist, wife, mother and grandmother, as well as an extraordinary psalmist whose musical talents have been enjoyed and applauded from Pittsburgh to Norway. Her yearly European tours also draw thousands of fans. To add to her musical credits, Deborah Moncrief, a phenomenal likeness, was featured in “A Tribute To Phyllis Hyman” at the August Wilson Center for African American Culture in 2010.

Filled with original compositions authored by family and area gospel talent, Deborah Moncrief invokes a range of emotions for the listener by way of a contemporary beat to a hint of traditional gospel. Her favorite, “Oh Great God,” written by Pastor Keith Moncrief, emphasizes her rich sounding deep tones that crescendo to smooth high notes leaving your spirit begging for more.

Pittsburgh should be proud to be represented by Deborah Moncrief on the world gospel stage and in personal CD players.

The CD can be purchased at CD Baby, ITunes, through her local church and at neighborhood musical outlets.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: