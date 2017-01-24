Congratulations to the Michigan Chronicle 40 Under 40 Class of 2017

The Michigan Chronicle is proud to announce the 40 under 40 honorees for 2017. For the past five years, the Michigan Chronicle has recognized 40 of southeastern Michigan’s best and brightest young professionals under the age of 40. Those chosen have exhibited outstanding achievement, great vision, and strong leadership in their respected professions.

After receiving over 400 nominations, the community has helped us identify the young business leaders who deserve to become part of Michigan Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 class of 2017.

The roster of individuals and the companies and organizations they represent are remarkable every year. This year is no exception. From oncology surgeons to State Representatives, these individuals make great contributions to the region’s economy, civic dialog and community advancement.

They represent the city’s most well-respected companies in southeastern Michigan. You have family who attend their schools. You listen to shows and read their columns. You trust them to make the best decisions for our community. They are destined to make history for years to come.

The Michigan Chronicle will transform the business section of the newspaper into a special 40 Under 40 edition to showcase their accomplishments and contributions.

The complete list of this year’s winners can be read below:

Jasmine Barnes

Senior Policy Analyst/ Community Liaison

Detroit City Council

Erika Batchelor

Director, Head Start

Franklin Wright Settlements, Inc.

Shanise E. Bell, PMP

Director, Business Transformation

Health Alliance Plan (HAP)

Evrod Cassimy

Anchor

WDIV

Dr. Eddie Connor

Bestselling Author, International Speaker, College Professor

Jehan Crump-Gibson, Esq.

Managing Member

C&G Legal Solutions PLC

LaNesha DeBardelaben

Senior Vice President of Education and Exhibitions

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Nyron Fauconier

VP, Account Director

Jack Morton Worldwide

Aaron Foley

Editor

Blac Detroit Magazine

Alaina Fruge

Producer

AM 1200 WCHB, Radio One Detroit

Garlin Gilchrist II

Director, Innovation & Emerging Technology

City of Detroit

Indira K. Glass

District Deputy Director

U.S. House of Representatives

DeLoreann Griffin

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

St. Mary Mercy Hospital

Russell Harris

Principal

Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

Sherikia Hawkins

City Clerk

City of Pontiac

Camille Hibbler, M.Ed.

Principal

University Prep Academy High School

Kimberly Hoyle

Director, Business Development & Marketing

Hamilton Anderson Associates

Antoine Jackson

Corporate Development Director

Special Olympics Michigan

Paulina Johnson

President

National Black MBA Association Detroit Chapter

Toni Jones

Supervisor, Auditing

Detroit Wayne Mental Health Association

Keith J. Jones

Business and Community Liaison

Councilman Andre L. Spivey

Jewell Jones

Michigan State Representative

11th District Elect

Jenni Lewis

CEO

Tax Team Services

Elizabeth Mays

President and CEO

MCS Multimedia

Taylor Nelson

Executive Programs Coordinator

City of Detroit

Thomas Parker

Superintendent

Ecorse Public Schools

Choi Portis

Associate General Counsel

City of Detroit Water and Sewage Department

Erica Proctor, M.D.

Breast Surgical Oncologist

Henry Ford Health System

Kristina L. Robinson

General Counsel

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Tiffany Lavonne Sanford

Chief Medical Officer

The Wellness Plan Medical Centers

Sylvia Santana

Michigan House of Representatives

9th District

Nicholas Schrock

Agency Owner

Allstate Insurance

Cedric Scott

Director, Media & Communications

Triumph Church

Mary Sheffield

Detroit City Councilmember

City of Detroit

Misha Stallworth

Board Member

Detroit Board of Education

Eric Thomas

Principal

Saga Marketing

Katrina Turnbow

Detroit Co-working Space

KanopiSocial Digital Marketing Agency

Kimberly Vann

CEO

VIP Mentoring

Jamie J. Vaughn

Operations Director –Facility Administrator

White House Services, Inc.

Shannon Williams

CEO

Pathways to Self Determination

Glenn Wilson

Founder and CEO

Communities First Inc.

Coleman Young II

State Senator

District 1

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: