Congratulations to the Michigan Chronicle 40 Under 40 Class of 2017

Tatiana Simone
The Michigan Chronicle is proud to announce the 40 under 40 honorees for 2017. For the past five years, the Michigan Chronicle has recognized 40 of southeastern Michigan’s best and brightest young professionals under the age of 40. Those chosen have exhibited outstanding achievement, great vision, and strong leadership in their respected professions.

After receiving over 400 nominations, the community has helped us identify the young business leaders who deserve to become part of Michigan Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 class of 2017.

The roster of individuals and the companies and organizations they represent are remarkable every year. This year is no exception. From oncology surgeons to State Representatives, these individuals make great contributions to the region’s economy, civic dialog and community advancement.

They represent the city’s most well-respected companies in southeastern Michigan. You have family who attend their schools. You listen to shows and read their columns. You trust them to make the best decisions for our community. They are destined to make history for years to come.

The Michigan Chronicle will transform the business section of the newspaper into a special 40 Under 40 edition to showcase their accomplishments and contributions.

The complete list of this year’s winners can be read below:

Jasmine Barnes 

Senior Policy Analyst/ Community Liaison

Detroit City Council

 

Erika Batchelor

Director, Head Start

Franklin Wright Settlements, Inc.

 

Shanise E. Bell, PMP

Director, Business Transformation

Health Alliance Plan (HAP)

 

Evrod Cassimy

Anchor

WDIV

 

Dr. Eddie Connor     

Bestselling Author, International Speaker, College Professor

 

Jehan Crump-Gibson, Esq. 

Managing Member

C&G Legal Solutions PLC

 

LaNesha DeBardelaben 

Senior Vice President of Education and Exhibitions

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

 

Nyron Fauconier 

VP, Account Director

Jack Morton Worldwide

 

Aaron Foley 

Editor

Blac Detroit Magazine

 

Alaina Fruge  

Producer

AM 1200 WCHB, Radio One Detroit

 

Garlin Gilchrist II

Director, Innovation & Emerging Technology

City of Detroit

 

Indira K. Glass

District Deputy Director

U.S. House of Representatives

 

DeLoreann Griffin 

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

St. Mary Mercy Hospital

 

Russell Harris

Principal

Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

 

Sherikia Hawkins 

City Clerk

City of Pontiac

 

Camille Hibbler, M.Ed. 

Principal

University Prep Academy High School

 

Kimberly Hoyle

Director, Business Development & Marketing

Hamilton Anderson Associates

 

Antoine Jackson 

Corporate Development Director

Special Olympics Michigan

 

Paulina Johnson   

President

National Black MBA Association Detroit Chapter

 

Toni Jones   

Supervisor, Auditing

Detroit Wayne Mental Health Association

 

Keith J. Jones

Business and Community Liaison

Councilman Andre L. Spivey

 

Jewell Jones 

Michigan State Representative

11th District Elect

 

Jenni Lewis   

CEO

Tax Team Services

 

Elizabeth Mays    

President and CEO

MCS Multimedia

 

Taylor Nelson 

Executive Programs Coordinator

City of Detroit

 

Thomas Parker   

Superintendent

Ecorse Public Schools

 

Choi Portis    

Associate General Counsel

City of Detroit Water and Sewage Department

 

Erica Proctor, M.D.     

Breast Surgical Oncologist

Henry Ford Health System

 

Kristina L. Robinson   

General Counsel

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

 

Tiffany Lavonne Sanford    

Chief Medical Officer

The Wellness Plan Medical Centers

 

Sylvia Santana

Michigan House of Representatives

9th District

 

Nicholas Schrock 

Agency Owner

Allstate Insurance

 

Cedric Scott   

Director, Media & Communications

Triumph Church

 

Mary Sheffield

Detroit City Councilmember

City of Detroit

 

Misha Stallworth

Board Member

Detroit Board of Education

 

Eric Thomas   

Principal

Saga Marketing

 

Katrina Turnbow 

Detroit Co-working Space

KanopiSocial Digital Marketing Agency

 

Kimberly Vann

CEO

VIP Mentoring

 

Jamie J. Vaughn

Operations Director –Facility Administrator

White House Services, Inc.

 

Shannon Williams

CEO

Pathways to Self Determination

 

Glenn Wilson

Founder and CEO

Communities First Inc.

 

Coleman Young II

State Senator

District 1

