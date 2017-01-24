Congratulations to the Michigan Chronicle 40 Under 40 Class of 2017

The Michigan Chronicle is proud to announce the 40 under 40 honorees for 2017. For the past five years, the Michigan Chronicle has recognized 40 of southeastern Michigan’s best and brightest young professionals under the age of 40. Those chosen have exhibited outstanding achievement, great vision, and strong leadership in their respected professions.
After receiving over 400 nominations, the community has helped us identify the young business leaders who deserve to become part of Michigan Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 class of 2017.
The roster of individuals and the companies and organizations they represent are remarkable every year. This year is no exception. From oncology surgeons to State Representatives, these individuals make great contributions to the region’s economy, civic dialog and community advancement.
They represent the city’s most well-respected companies in southeastern Michigan. You have family who attend their schools. You listen to shows and read their columns. You trust them to make the best decisions for our community. They are destined to make history for years to come.
The Michigan Chronicle will transform the business section of the newspaper into a special 40 Under 40 edition to showcase their accomplishments and contributions.
The complete list of this year’s winners can be read below:
Jasmine Barnes
Senior Policy Analyst/ Community Liaison
Detroit City Council
Erika Batchelor
Director, Head Start
Franklin Wright Settlements, Inc.
Shanise E. Bell, PMP
Director, Business Transformation
Health Alliance Plan (HAP)
Evrod Cassimy
Anchor
WDIV
Dr. Eddie Connor
Bestselling Author, International Speaker, College Professor
Jehan Crump-Gibson, Esq.
Managing Member
C&G Legal Solutions PLC
LaNesha DeBardelaben
Senior Vice President of Education and Exhibitions
Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
Nyron Fauconier
VP, Account Director
Jack Morton Worldwide
Aaron Foley
Editor
Blac Detroit Magazine
Alaina Fruge
Producer
AM 1200 WCHB, Radio One Detroit
Garlin Gilchrist II
Director, Innovation & Emerging Technology
City of Detroit
Indira K. Glass
District Deputy Director
U.S. House of Representatives
DeLoreann Griffin
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon
St. Mary Mercy Hospital
Russell Harris
Principal
Jalen Rose Leadership Academy
Sherikia Hawkins
City Clerk
City of Pontiac
Camille Hibbler, M.Ed.
Principal
University Prep Academy High School
Kimberly Hoyle
Director, Business Development & Marketing
Hamilton Anderson Associates
Antoine Jackson
Corporate Development Director
Special Olympics Michigan
Paulina Johnson
President
National Black MBA Association Detroit Chapter
Toni Jones
Supervisor, Auditing
Detroit Wayne Mental Health Association
Keith J. Jones
Business and Community Liaison
Councilman Andre L. Spivey
Jewell Jones
Michigan State Representative
11th District Elect
Jenni Lewis
CEO
Tax Team Services
Elizabeth Mays
President and CEO
MCS Multimedia
Taylor Nelson
Executive Programs Coordinator
City of Detroit
Thomas Parker
Superintendent
Ecorse Public Schools
Choi Portis
Associate General Counsel
City of Detroit Water and Sewage Department
Erica Proctor, M.D.
Breast Surgical Oncologist
Henry Ford Health System
Kristina L. Robinson
General Counsel
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office
Tiffany Lavonne Sanford
Chief Medical Officer
The Wellness Plan Medical Centers
Sylvia Santana
Michigan House of Representatives
9th District
Nicholas Schrock
Agency Owner
Allstate Insurance
Cedric Scott
Director, Media & Communications
Triumph Church
Mary Sheffield
Detroit City Councilmember
City of Detroit
Misha Stallworth
Board Member
Detroit Board of Education
Eric Thomas
Principal
Saga Marketing
Katrina Turnbow
Detroit Co-working Space
KanopiSocial Digital Marketing Agency
Kimberly Vann
CEO
VIP Mentoring
Jamie J. Vaughn
Operations Director –Facility Administrator
White House Services, Inc.
Shannon Williams
CEO
Pathways to Self Determination
Glenn Wilson
Founder and CEO
Communities First Inc.
Coleman Young II
State Senator
District 1