Detroit entertainer opens Vinyl Music Lounge in Midtown

Local comedian and entertainment virtuoso Karen Addison open The Griot, an intimate music listening lounge set in the eclectic and cultural area of midtown Detroit. The lounge is co-owned with husband Scott Boswell and Jonathan Taylor. Offering a down-to-earth, casual experience, The Griot plays full catalogs of vinyl of blues, jazz, R&B, rap, rock and more.

“It’s like sitting in your friends living room,” Addison said. “We wanted to provide a place where people could come and relax, reminisce, and listen to good music the old-school way.”

Guests who enter the 750-square-foot space will a fully stocked bar with signature cocktails. The venue, which holds 50 patrons on the inside and 20 patrons on the outside patio, also houses over 2,500 vinyl records, including a full catalog from the late Detroit producer J Dilla.

“In West Africa, a griot is known as historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet or musician. It’s a fitting name for an establishment that will use music to provoke memories and create new ones” says Taylor.

The Griot which is open Wednesday – Saturday is located at 66 E. Forest, Suite B, Detroit, MI 48201. For more information, visit http://www.griotdetroit.com.

