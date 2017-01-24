‘Foundations of Faith Community Nursing’ course

PITTSBURGH—The Mercy Parish Nurse and Health Ministry Program, part of Pittsburgh Mercy and Trinity Health, serving in the tradition of the Sisters of Mercy, will host “Foundations of Faith Community Nursing,” a five-day preparation course that offers valuable education and resources to faith community nurses and lay health ministers. After completing course requirements, registered nurses will receive 38 nursing contact hours.* The course will be held in two parts: February 24 and 25; and March 18, 24, 25, (times vary). All sessions take place at UPMC Mercy, 1400 Locust Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 (Uptown).

The Mercy Parish Nurse and Health Ministry Program is an approved provider of the curriculum developed by the Westberg Institute for Faith Community Nursing in Memphis, Tenn., formerly known as the International Parish Nurse Resource Center. Designed for individuals who are interested in faith community nursing or health ministry, the course covers the seven main roles of the faith community nurse:

