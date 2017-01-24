2nd Annual Ultimate Women’s Event propelling Detroiters forward

Sylvia Jordan is hosting the 2nd Annual Ultimate Women’s Event, a women’s conference garnering worldwide attention. Jordan, an author, product developer, former city council member for 28 years and pastor’s wife, is well known in the State of Michigan. Her advocacy for her community, one filled with passion and purpose is remarkable. Last year, she hosted the first Ultimate Women’s Event which included a plethora of powerful women speakers who shared their stories with attendees; stories of overcoming obstacles to reach success.

The conference was phenomenal, resulting in Jordan planning the 2nd Annual Ultimate Women’s Event which has garnered worldwide attention. Attendees from around the world have purchased tickets to attend this year’s event.

Jordan understands the struggle most women have in attempting to balance their lives which can often mean setting their dreams aside to be the support for others. The Ultimate Women’s Event helps women move beyond the roadblocks and pursue their passion and purpose.

The Ultimate Women’s Event begins on Friday, January 27, 2017, from 6pm-9:30 pm and Saturday, January 28, 2017, 8am-5:30 pm at the Novi Sheraton Hotel, 21111 Haggerty Road, Novi, Michigan. Attendees will jumpstart their year by putting together a game plan with specific strategies. The expert lineup will give the women an inside look at the journey of successful women who dared to live their dreams.

Attendees can select specific breakout sessions based on their interest, including:

Entrepreneur – Where Do I Begin? Me- CEO? Succeeding in a Network Marketing Business.

Business – Growing My Business. Finding New Customers?

Tech Savy – Branding- Becoming your Brand. Maximizing Digital Marketing Tools.

Leadership – Crafting Your Vision & Goals. Writing Your Book. And many more.

Spirit, Soul & Body Healthy Living – Healthy Lifestyle. Weight Loss. Fashion Tips.

Finances – Tools & Tips for Business. How to Finance Yourself and Your Dreams. Money Mindset and more.

In addition to the host, Sylvia Jordan, speakers includes:

Loren “LOJO” Hicks – clothing designer& Founder of Michigan Fashion Week

Leigh Valentine – QVC Million Dollar Product Earner & Entrepreneur

Nicole Farmer – CEO, Lifeline Business Consulting

Nicole Standen – Wealth Manager

Mary Miya – Vice President, Area Manager for Flagstar Bank

Pam Perry – Branding Expert and many more.

The Who’s Who of women entrepreneurs is definitely making noise around the world, packing a powerful punch.

For more information please visit, www.theultimatewomensevent.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: