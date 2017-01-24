Tiny Says T.I. Needs To Come Back To Her

Even before it was announced that she filed for divorce from estranged husband T.I., Tiny was making regular headlines about the rocky state of her marriage. In the weeks that have followed since the divorce announcement, rapper T.I. has made it known that he is not down for the divorce by any means and has declined to discuss it in the media. Well their relationship saga took an interesting turn recently when Tiny posted a video that leads fans to believe a reconciliation may be on the way.

While posting an Instagram Live video, which allows you to see questions from fans/followers in real time, a fan asked Tiny about the status of her marriage to T.I. and that’s when she provided a very unexpected answer. In the video she says, “He need to come back to me, baby. He need to come on back to me… I’m where I’m supposed to be at!”

Hmmm does this mean that she is indeed waiting on T.I. to come back to her and the relationship as a new man? Or is she simply teasing fans with what they want to hear? Surely time will tell, as their relationship status is heavily monitored and commented about on social media. As always, we here at HB will keep you posted on all the juicy details.

You can check out Tiny’s video with her response about her relationship BELOW:

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2923020/jermaine-jackson-jr-baby-asa-soltan/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2922980/oscars-whitewash-seems-to-be-over-at-least-this-year/

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: