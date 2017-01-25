BMI celebrates the best in gospel at the Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

ATLANTA—Broadcast Music, Inc. and TV ONE celebrated the best and brightest in gospel music during its 18th annual Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors at the Rialto Center for the Arts in Atlanta.

The inspirational event will air nationwide on TV One on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

The night paid tribute to iconic gospel singer-songwriter Marvin Sapp and was hosted for the second consecutive year by previous Trailblazer recipient and renowned gospel singer-songwriter Yolanda Adams, along with gospel singer-songwriter VaShawn Mitchell.

The invitation-only event featured the most promising young stars and iconic figures in gospel music today. In addition to honoring Sapp for his indisputable musical contributions to the gospel community, BMI’s Most Performed Gospel Song of the Year “Wanna Be Happy?” written by Kirk Franklin and Al Green, was also recognized.

The Grammy-winning single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart where it remained for an astounding 45 weeks, the second-longest reign in the chart’s history.

