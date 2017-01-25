Chrisette Michele talks inauguration backlash with ‘The Breakfast Club’

By Alisha Dixon

Singer, songwriter and reality star Chrisette Michele visited ‘The Breakfast Club’ today to discuss her performance at the inaguration of Donald J. Trump and the backlash she has received since.

In the interview, Michele believes just don’t get her and that is the reason for the overwhelming criticism.

“I knew that people wouldn’t understand. I refer to myself as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but really, I was a sheep in wolf’s clothing. I was as afraid as we all are right now, knowing that I had to put on some kind of armor. I call it the armor of god. That’s why I went there and sang gospel,” Michele said.

I feel bad for Chrisette and genuinely concerned about how this is affecting her, but she knows better! This is a politically volatile time and she should’ve been on the other side of it. An even bigger question is, if she were truly trying to be a “bridge,” where was she in the following days when thousands took to the streets to protest?

I really hope she now understands the error in her ways.

Watch the full interview below:

Girl bye.

