Detroit entertainer opens Vinyl Music Lounge in Midtown

“It’s like sitting in your friends living room,” Addison said. “We wanted to provide a place where people could come and relax, reminisce, and listen to good music the old-school way ”



Guests who enter the 750-square-foot space will be greeted with a fully stocked bar with signature cocktails. The venue, which holds 50 patrons on the inside and 20 patrons on the outside patio, also houses over 2,500 vinyl records, including a full catalog from the late Detroit producer J Dilla.





“In West Africa, a griot is known as historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet or musician. It’s a fitting name for an establishment that will use music to provoke memories and create new ones” says Taylor.





The Griot which is open Wednesday – Saturday and is located at 66 E. Forest, Suite B, Detroit, MI 48201 .