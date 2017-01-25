Business
Detroit entertainer opens Vinyl Music Lounge in Midtown

Tatiana Simone
Local comedian and entertainment virtuoso Karen Addison has officially opened the doors to The Griot, an intimate music-listening lounge set in the eclectic and cultural area of midtown Detroit. The lounge is co-owned with her husband Scott Boswell and business partner Jonathan Taylor. Offering a down-to-earth, casual experience, The Griot plays full catalogs of vinyl of blues, jazz, R&B, rap, rock and more.

“It’s like sitting in your friends living room,” Addison said. “We wanted to provide a place where people could come and relax, reminisce, and listen to good music the old-school way ”

Guests who enter the 750-square-foot space will be greeted with a fully stocked bar with signature cocktails. The venue, which holds 50 patrons on the inside and 20 patrons on the outside patio, also houses over 2,500 vinyl records, including a full catalog from the late Detroit producer J Dilla.


“In West Africa, a griot is known as historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet or musician. It’s a fitting name for an establishment that will use music to provoke memories and create new ones” says Taylor.  

The Griot which  is open Wednesday – Saturday and is located at 66 E. Forest, Suite B, Detroit, MI 48201
For more information, visit http://www.griotdetroit.com.
