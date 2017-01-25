Employment Opportunities 1-25-17

PARALEGAL

for Capital Habeas work. Duties inc. extensive doc. gathering, summarizing and indexing, doc mgmt database and paper files. Extensive use of Adobe Pro, CaseMap, WordPerfect and Lotus Notes. FT position with fed salary / benes. Submit ltr of interest and resume in Adobe format by 1/31/17 to paw_employment@fd.org, using subject line PARA-2017-03. No calls. EOE. See full ad at http://paw.fd.org/employment.htm

UROLOGIC ONCOLOGIST

University of Pittsburgh Physicians located at U. S. Steel Tower, 57th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, seeks a Urologic Oncologist to practice at UPMC Horizon, 2200 Memorial Drive, Farrell, PA 16121, UPMC Horizon-Greenville, 110 N. Main St., Greenville, PA 16125, Jameson Health System, 1211 Wilmington Ave. New Castle, PA 16105, 2623 Wilmington Road, New Castle PA 16101, 2500 Highland Road, Hermitage PA 16148 and 30 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville PA 16125 to specialize in the treatment of prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancer, as well as other urologic issues, including kidney stones and complex stone disease. Requires travel between worksites within a 25 mile radius. Applicant must have completed training in General Surgery and Urology, including 2 years fellowship training in Uro-Oncology and Endourology, must have a valid Pennsylvania Medical License. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1700002T in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

Database Administrator

Pittsburgh School District d/b/a School District of Pittsburgh seeks Database Administrator in Pittsburgh, PA to coordinate and manage the day-to-day strategic maintenance of multiple database environments supporting transactions systems and data warehouses for the Pittsburgh public schools; to design and develop database schemas, objects, and scripts necessary for internally owned environments and the support of communications between external environments; and to provide on-call 24/7 services as needed and travel to Pittsburgh public school locations as needed to perform job duties. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Science, Computer Engineering, or related field and two years of experience in the same field(s). Experience must include: (i) two years of experience developing data models in Microsoft SQL Server 2005 or greater; (ii) transactional systems and data warehouses; (iii) ETL design and implementation in Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS); (iv) Business Intelligence report design and development in Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services; and (v) Embarcadero ER Studio or comparable data modeling tool. City of Pittsburgh residency is required. Travel is required to Pittsburgh public school locations as needed to perform job duties. Apply online at: http://www.pps.k12.pa.us/careers.

Project Engineer

Port Authority is seeking an experienced Project Engineer responsible for managing engineering and construction activities related to Authority structures, facilities, buildings, bridges, tunnels, subways, roadways, bus-ways, light rail transit system, and related infrastructure. Ensures projects adhere to the scope, budget, and schedule as well as interfaces with consultants, contractors, community and external stakeholder representatives.

Job requirements include:

•BS Degree in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or related engineering field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of three (3) years of progressive experience in managing projects, including design and construction of job-related work.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

Preferred attributes:

•Experience/education in construction, maintenance and/or construction management..

•Registered Engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or the ability to obtain such registration through reciprocity within one year of appointment..

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

Grow Pittsburgh seeks a full-time Garden Educator. Applications due February 1st. Visit our website at: www.growpittsburgh.org

Computer Systems Administrator

Assistant CSA for fed govt law office in Pgh; also supports Erie and Johnstown locations. 3 years general IT exp, knowledge of PC/network hardware, Microsoft Windows, office suites, firewalls and back-up software. Virtualization, Symantec and Lotus Notes would be helpful. Submit ltr of interest and detailed resume in Adobe format by 1/31/17 to paw_employment@fd.org, using subject line “ACSA-2017-01”. No calls. EOE. See full ad at

http://paw.fd.org/employment.htm

INVESTIGATOR

for criminal defense of indigent in fed court. Assist attys by investigating and analyzing cases, locate and interview victims, witnesses and law enf, locate/gather docs, use software and equipment and serve subpoenas. Visit and recreate crime scenes, prepare clear oral and written reports, testify in court. HS grad or equivalent. Must have 3 yrs inv exp and computer knowledge. Spanish fluency preferred. Valid driver’s license and auto insurance req’d. Submit ltr of interest and detailed resume in Adobe format by 1/31/17 to paw_employment@fd.org using subject line: “INV-2017-02.” No calls. EOE. See full ad at

http://paw.fd.org/employment.htm

Senior Project Engineer

Port Authority is seeking an experienced Project Manager to be responsible for managing highway, bridge and tunnel related design and construction projects. Responsibilities include project oversight and management of design and construction management consultants in conjunction with construction contracts on various assigned infrastructure related projects.

Job requirements include:

•BS Degree in Civil Engineering or related engineering field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of seven (7) years of progressive experience in managing projects, including design and construction of job-related work.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

Preferred attributes:

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

•Registration as a Professional Engineer.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

