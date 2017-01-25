Trumps signs order to advance DAPL

By Alisha Dixon

In response to the announcement that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to advance the Dakota and Keystone Pipelines, the Standing Rock Sioux nation issued the following statement via Facebook.

“Today, Trump announced an executive order on DAPL – which not only violates the law, but it violates tribal treaties. Nothing will deter us from our fight for clean water. We will be taking legal action, and take this fight head on. We urge you to fight and stand tall besides us and call your congressional representatives and let them know that the people do not stand behind today’s decision,” the post said.

“Stand together as one and we will not fall.”

David Archabault II, Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux nation said the tribe will fight against the executive order.

“We are not opposed to energy independence. We are opposed to reckless and politically motivated development projects, like the DAPL, that ignore our treaty right and risk our water. Creating a second Flint does not make America great again.”

Last year, thousands including celebrities like Shailene Woodley, went to Standing Rock to protest the pipeline. In December, the Army Corp of Engineers halted construction of the pipeline as the result of an order from President Obama. At that time, many believed this was a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux nation.

However, newly elected Trump had different ideas and failed to follow through with President Obama’s order.

Trump said “We are going to renegotiate some of the terms,” Trump declared upon signing the orders. “We will build our own pipelines we will build our own pipes.”

