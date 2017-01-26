Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit achieves 3-year CARF accreditation

In its mission to continue helping Metro Detroiters overcome employment challenges and earn jobs, Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit has received CARF Three-Year Accreditation for its employment training, education and career placement programs.

This certification announcement represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization. To receive the accreditation, Goodwill Detroit successfully completed a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable and accountable. By pursuing and accomplishing this recognition, the organization has attained and maintained substantial effort and commitment to the Detroit community.

Founded in 1921, Goodwill Detroit takes pride in its 12 programs that are making a difference in the lives of so many across the region, including: A Place of Our Own Clubhouse, Beyond Job Women’s Services,Community Ventures Partnership, Center for Working Families, , Flip the Script, One Stop Career Centers,Operation Good Jobs, Safer Communities Stronger Families Initiative, Skill Building, Spotlight on STEM Youth Program, Welding Training and Work Readiness Training. All Goodwill programs ensure Metro Detroiters become trained, trusted and ready to work.

“Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit is proud to have achieved the CARF Accreditation and is eager to further provide our services to the community,” said Dan Varner, Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit CEO. “Goodwill is dedicated to continue leading the region’s ongoing battle against unemployment, and this accreditation further verifies we are moving in the right direction.”

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body, whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF, the accrediting body establishes consumer focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

